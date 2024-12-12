Wizards Have No Choice But to Fix Defense
At 3-19, the Washington Wizards probably aren't competing for anything of worth this season, but they are building for the future.
Even though wins and losses won't completely measure the growth of the team's development, figuring out how to improve is key for the team.
ESPN insider Ohm Youngmisuk wrote about the need for the Wizards to improve on the defensive end of the floor.
"The Wizards have a lot of issues after another throwaway season, but the biggest on-court matters revolve around their defense. Outside of its stunning win over Denver on Saturday when it held the Nuggets to 113 points, Washington has given up 121 or more points in five of its past seven games -- all losses," Youngmisuk writes.
In their past two defeats, the Wizards have allowed 137 and 140 points each to the Mavericks and Grizzlies. Everyone knows this is a rebuilding season for Washington, but certainly management wants to see some incremental improvements to remain competitive," he continued.
Teams have been scoring against the Wizards like clockwork, and it's a big reason why the Wizards have knocked themselves out of games before the end of the first half. By going down early, the Wizards are creating less competitive possessions, and therefore fewer reps on paper that have a ton of meaning.
That isn't to say the reps where the Wizards are down 20+ points don't matter, but they could learn more from being competitive in these games as opposed to not being competitive.
The league's top teams have all shown to be one of the better ones on defense, so that has to be the first step for the Wizards in pursuit to building a winner.
The Wizards will get back to action tomorrow night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.
