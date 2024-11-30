Inside The Wizards

Brian Keefe Proud of Wizards Despite Losing Streak

Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe is looking on the bright side amidst the team's recent skid.

Nov 15, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards Head Coach Brian Keefe and Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) in the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Brian Keefe likely didn't anticipate his first six weeks of his inaugural season as Washington Wizards head coach to go as poorly as it has.

After going 2-2 in the first four games of the season, the Wizards have dropped 13 consecutive games, going winless in November ahead of tonight's final game of the month against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Keefe knew there would be losing, maybe not to the extent that it has, but he has prepared for the moment, and he is operating the same as he would even if the streak wasn't as long as it is.

“You keep coaching, you keep teaching and you keep showing on the right way to play and we use every moment that we have to take advantage of that,” Keefe said. “Sometimes in these hard moments I think you can grow. You're learning how to get some resolve some resiliency and we’ve shown that this year. I’ve been really proud of our group this year.”

For some coaches in this spot, they would panic. Losing 13 games isn't easy no matter how you slice it. Keefe appears calm on the surface, and there's nothing to suggest that he isn't coming across the same way behind the scenes, but it takes a special kind of resolve to stay calm and operate as-is in this moment.

Keefe and the Wizards are a competitive bunch, and the more these losses begin to pile up, the harder it becomes to stay the course. However, the Wizards need a coach like Keefe that is able to stick with the process no matter how bleak it may be in the moment.

Keefe and the Wizards are back in action tonight against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside Fiserv Forum.

