Wizards Guard Shuts Down Finger Pointing
The Washington Wizards went through the entire month of November without a win, and spirits around the team could be very low.
Frustrations could also rise when the losses continue to pile up, but there is still a decent amount of positivity radiating in the locker room, according to Wizards guard Corey Kispert.
“There's a lot less finger pointing, there's a lot less blame, there's a lot less negativity and that's the start,” Kispert said. “We continue to encourage each other and we continue to build each other up both across the entire locker room but also privately in one-on-one conversations and that's the key.”
If there was finger pointing and toxicity, it would be understandable. Losing 14 games in a row and going an entire month without winning can spawn that kind of behavior. However, the Wizards knew coming into the season that something like this was possible. The Wizards aren't focused on winning as much as they are with building good habits and developing.
With that coming at the forefront for the Wizards, it helps keep things in perspective. The wins will have to come eventually, but that won't change a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. One win will still mean the Wizards have the worst record in the NBA.
While a win could boost morale and spirits and give the Wizards a sign of progress, the team doesn't need a victory to improve its mood — at least not at this time.
The Wizards will look to snap their losing streak on Tuesday on the road, but it won't come easy as they visit the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers, who boast a 17-3 record through 20 games. Tipoff for Tuesday's contest is set for 7 p.m. ET.
