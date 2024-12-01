Inside The Wizards

Wizards Guard Shuts Down Finger Pointing

The Washington Wizards are focusing on the positives.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) handles the ball during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) handles the ball during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards went through the entire month of November without a win, and spirits around the team could be very low.

Frustrations could also rise when the losses continue to pile up, but there is still a decent amount of positivity radiating in the locker room, according to Wizards guard Corey Kispert.

“There's a lot less finger pointing, there's a lot less blame, there's a lot less negativity and that's the start,” Kispert said. “We continue to encourage each other and we continue to build each other up both across the entire locker room but also privately in one-on-one conversations and that's the key.”

If there was finger pointing and toxicity, it would be understandable. Losing 14 games in a row and going an entire month without winning can spawn that kind of behavior. However, the Wizards knew coming into the season that something like this was possible. The Wizards aren't focused on winning as much as they are with building good habits and developing.

With that coming at the forefront for the Wizards, it helps keep things in perspective. The wins will have to come eventually, but that won't change a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. One win will still mean the Wizards have the worst record in the NBA.

While a win could boost morale and spirits and give the Wizards a sign of progress, the team doesn't need a victory to improve its mood — at least not at this time.

The Wizards will look to snap their losing streak on Tuesday on the road, but it won't come easy as they visit the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers, who boast a 17-3 record through 20 games. Tipoff for Tuesday's contest is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News