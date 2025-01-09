Wizards Guard Continues Hot Streak
While the Washington Wizards are dealing with a number of injuries, one player is beginning to step up for the team.
Wizards guard Corey Kispert pieced together back-to-back performances of 23 points, both of which are his season-highs for Washington. Here's a look at some of his highlights in the team's most recent loss against the Philadelphia 76ers:
Kispert struggled at the beginning of the season, shooting well below his usual averages. However, he has begun to pick things up in recent weeks, giving the Wizards a sign of optimism.
“This is his normal stuff that he always does,” Keefe said of Kispert after the team's game on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets. "I knew that he didn't start the season the way he probably wanted to, but we all had complete faith that this is what would happen. He's found his rhythm in his game.”
Now that he's put together back-to-back games with 23 points, it's safe to say that Kispert is becoming an important part of the offense.
Against the Sixers, the Wizards played without Alex Sarr and Jordan Poole, opening up a need for production on the scoring end of things. Kispert was able to rely on his veteran experience to be able to do that for the team.
While the Wizards came out of the game on the wrong end of the result, they should be thrilled with the effort that Kispert has been giving on a nightly basis.
Now, Kispert and the Wizards will have a day off before getting right back on the wagon as they look to take on the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the United Center. The game can be watched on Monumental Sports Network locally or streamed on NBA League Pass.
