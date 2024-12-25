Inside The Wizards

Could Mavericks Trade For Wizards' Kyle Kuzma?

The Dallas Mavericks could have interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks made a massive trade before last year's deadline that helped the latter reach the NBA Finals.

The deal sent center Daniel Gafford from the Wizards to the Mavs in exchange for Richaun Holmes and future draft considerations. Now, the Wizards and Mavs could make another move with Kyle Kuzma as the centerpiece.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Mavs have had interest in acquiring Kuzma in the past.

"At the 2024 trade deadline last February, Washington asked Kyle Kuzma if he wanted the Wizards to go through with a trade they were nearing with the Dallas Mavericks. Kuzma told his front office that he preferred to stay in the nation's capital," Stein writes.

This year may be different, but the Mavs make sense as a landing spot for Kuzma because of his familiarity with coach Jason Kidd, who was on Frank Vogel's stafff when the Los Angeles Lakers won a championship with the now-Wizards forward.

However, sources have told Stein that a deal between the Wizards and Mavs for Kuzma isn't as likely to happen this year.

"There were some rival teams at Showcase wondering aloud whether the Mavericks, who are known to be exploring their options for potential frontcourt upgrades, might make another trade run at Kuzma this winter. But such a scenario was strongly dismissed to me," Stein writes.

Kuzma is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game so far this season for the Wizards, but he has only played in 12 games after a number of injuries have sidelined him. He has been off the court since Nov. 27 with bruised ribs.

The Wizards have until Feb. 6 to decide if they want to keep Kuzma around or trade him to another team in the league.

