Wizards Express Gratitude, Confidence in Best Win of the Season
It is no secret that success in life is difficult. It is hard to win consistently at everything. The Washington Wizards understand this very well, as they have the worst record in the NBA. However, they are happy they were able to get what may have been the best win of the season against the Toronto Raptors.
The Washington Wizards have seen some better days, to say the least. This season has been a struggle for them both offensively and defensively. Their record speaks for itself. However, they were able to put their record to the side and off of their minds as they have begun the start of a seven-game road trip.
The Wizards managed to pick up a very impressive win against the Toronto Raptors which ended up being a nail-biter. They were happy to welcome back their best player Jordan Poole who returned to the lineup from an elbow injury. Having him back is what made this win happen as he exploded for a game-high 34 points.
The Wizards were in control for the majority of this game. However, it always comes down to the end to get the job done. It is extremely important to handle your business and close games out appropriately. The Wizards tried their best to do so and they may have been a bit fortunate in this game.
As the Wizards needed a bucket late in the game, they went to the veteran Khris Middleton who was able to give them a three-point cushion. However, the Raptors didn't take their foot off the gas as Jamal Shead was able to able to make it a one-point game. As the Raptors got the ball back again, they went right back to Shead who had scored to give them the win at the buzzer. However, it was determined that he scored after the buzzer sounded off.
What a great team win for the Washington Wizards! Bilal Coulibaly admitted this was a tough game, so the win meant something despite their playoff hopes being over. Jordan Poole went on to say the win was huge! He agreed with Bilal that this was a big win and that everyone stepped up down the stretch. He is already looking forward to their next matchup in Toronto and hopes to keep the wins coming.
