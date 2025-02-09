Inside The Wizards

Wizards Fall Short in Fight vs. Hawks

The Washington Wizards didn't have enough to beat the Atlanta Hawks.

Feb 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are starting a losing streak after falling 125-111 to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night at the Capital One Arena.

While the Wizards started off strong in the first half, the Hawks were able to go on a run late in the second quarter that put them in the lead for the rest of the game.

Atlanta outscored Washington 41-26 in the third quarter to completely blow the game open.

There were some bright spots for the Wizards, as rookie point guard Bub Carrington had a career-high 23 points to lead the way. Jordan Poole added 21 after scoring a career-high of his own with 45 points last night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Hawks had a strong performance from Trae Young, who had 35 points and 14 assists to dominate the game. No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher had 18 points of his own for the Hawks.

The Wizards are back in action on Monday night at home when they host Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and the new-look San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from inside the Capital One Arena.

