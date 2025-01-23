When Will Wizards' Losing Streak End?
The Washington Wizards have lost 11 consecutive games, with their last win coming on New Year's Day.
The team underwent a 16-game losing streak earlier in the year, and there's a chance that the Wizards may match or exceed that total with this current skid.
CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger believes the Wizards may continue to lose with their next few games on tap.
"If the Wizards magically doubled their win total, they'd still have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. That's bleak. The current 11-game losing streak could easily become at least 14 with the Clippers, Suns and Mavericks on tap," Ward-Henninger writes.
If the Wizards go winless on their road trip, they will have 14 straight losses dating back to Jan. 3.
The game that would mark loss No. 15 in a row might be their best chance to snap their skid, as it comes against the Toronto Raptors at home on Jan. 29. The Wizards hope that they will end their streak by then, because the next night, they welcome LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who just beat Washington 111-88 on Tuesday.
The Wizards are also winless in their last 25 games on the second night of a back-to-back, which is another unfortunate streak that dates back to March of 2023.
If the Wizards lose their next five games, the 16-game losing streak will match the worst in franchise history.
To avoid loss No. 17 in a row, the Wizards will have to beat Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Feb. 1, and that won't be an easy task either.
Winnable games come in the two matchups following that on the road against the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets.
Once the Wizards get this monkey off their back, the better off they will be, so they need to try and get that win as soon as possible to boost morale.
