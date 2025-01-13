Inside The Wizards

Wizards in Familiar Spot in Power Rankings

The Washington Wizards are falling in the latest NBA.com power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) holds the ball as Washington Wizards guard Jared Butler (4) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards now have the worst record in the NBA after a six-game losing streak has come their way in January.

The 41-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday was one of the lowest points of the season for the team.

The losing has pushed the Wizards back to No. 30 in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's latest power rankings.

"After winning their first game of 2025, the Wizards have lost six straight, and they’re back to ranking last on both ends of the floor," Schuhmann writes.

"The Wizards’ loss to the Thunder on Sunday was the first time this season (30 games) that Jordan Poole didn’t make a 3-pointer. He shot 0-for-6 from deep as the Wizards suffered their worst loss of the season (41 points), but has still seen the eighth biggest jump in 3-point percentage (from 32.6% to 40.5%) among 160 players with at least 100 attempts in each of the last two seasons."

The teams in the bottom five alongside the Wizards are the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets.

The Wizards have a lot of work to do to get back to where they want to be, but they also know that they can play better than how they have shown in the last two nights, especially in the game against the Thunder.

The Wizards will hope to snap their six-game losing streak tonight as they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then, they will have two days of much-needed recovery before hosting Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. That game comes before the Wizards head to the west coast and begin a six-game road trip against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

