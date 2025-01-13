Wizards Make NBA History vs. Thunder
The Washington Wizards are picking up the pieces after a 136-95 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night inside Capital One Arena.
In the Wizards' loss, however, history was made.
For the first time in NBA history, a game ended in a 136-95 final score, which is unofficially referred to as "scorigami."
In fact, this is the second time in as many games that the Wizards have achieved scorigami. It also took place when the Wizards lost 138-105 to the Chicago Bulls on Friday.
Before the Wizards were able to do this twice in two games, "scorigami" had only happened five times between the start of the season and now.
With the NBA playing so many games each season, unique scores are usually only achieved when there is a blowout. For a team like the Wizards, they may be more susceptible to "scorigami" outcomes because they are bad both on offense and defense, leading to big-time blowout losses.
In their game against the Thunder last night, the Wizards trailed by as much as 44 points. Considering the fact that the Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference while the Wizards are the worst team in the Eastern Conference, an outcome like this isn't much of a surprise. It was clear that the Wizards simply were not on the same level as the Thunder last night, and there needs to be a lot of movement in order for Washington to get close to OKC.
The Wizards should take these moments in hopes of trying to learn from them in the long run as they try to get things back on track in the nation's capital.
The Wizards are back in action tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET.
