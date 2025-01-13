Inside The Wizards

Wizards Make NBA History vs. Thunder

The Washington Wizards are making and breaking records.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are picking up the pieces after a 136-95 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night inside Capital One Arena.

In the Wizards' loss, however, history was made.

For the first time in NBA history, a game ended in a 136-95 final score, which is unofficially referred to as "scorigami."

In fact, this is the second time in as many games that the Wizards have achieved scorigami. It also took place when the Wizards lost 138-105 to the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Before the Wizards were able to do this twice in two games, "scorigami" had only happened five times between the start of the season and now.

With the NBA playing so many games each season, unique scores are usually only achieved when there is a blowout. For a team like the Wizards, they may be more susceptible to "scorigami" outcomes because they are bad both on offense and defense, leading to big-time blowout losses.

In their game against the Thunder last night, the Wizards trailed by as much as 44 points. Considering the fact that the Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference while the Wizards are the worst team in the Eastern Conference, an outcome like this isn't much of a surprise. It was clear that the Wizards simply were not on the same level as the Thunder last night, and there needs to be a lot of movement in order for Washington to get close to OKC.

The Wizards should take these moments in hopes of trying to learn from them in the long run as they try to get things back on track in the nation's capital.

The Wizards are back in action tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News