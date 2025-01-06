Wizards 'Flat' in Loss vs. Pelicans
The Washington Wizards couldn't come out on top in their 110-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night at home.
The Wizards fell behind early after a sizzling start from the Pelicans, who picked up right where they left off from Friday night's game in New Orleans.
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma didn't like how the team played early on, and felt that it contributed to the loss.
“I think we just came out a little flat. We were a little tense at the beginning of the game when they got that lead out [in] the second quarter and we kind of played a little bit better from there, then had a couple lapses throughout. [We] stayed steady, but [we] need to be better still,” Kuzma said postgame.
The Wizards' problems throughout most of the year have been linked to being unable to piece together longer runs of consistent play. Teams that are towards the top of the league like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers play 48 minutes, or at least close to it, of high-quality, consistent basketball.
The Wizards find themselves doing that only a fraction of the time. It hurts especially when they don't start out strong, like they did against the Pelicans on Sunday night. When they go down early, it forces the Wizards to play behind the 8-ball all night long, and that's not good for anybody.
It creates poor possessions throughout the entire game and the Wizards don't get much value out of those.
If the Wizards want to be more competitive, they have to play well from the very beginning so they can keep teams on their toes for the remaining three quarters.
The Wizards' next game comes tomorrow when they take on the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
