Wizards Prospect Cooper Flagg Continues to Impress

Cooper Flagg should have the Washington Wizards scouting department feeling giddy.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 7, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dunks during the second half against the Pitt Panthers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have the worst record in the NBA, which should give them the best odds at acquiring the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft to select Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg.

Flagg has been considered as the top prospect in this draft class for a few years now, but with his recent strides at Duke, he's beginning to look even more like a potential superstar in the NBA.

ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony mocked him to the Wizards with the top pick in his latest draft projection.

"The Wizards would be thrilled to add a talent such as Flagg to their young core, forming a dynamic defensive duo with Alexandre Sarr, last year's No. 2 pick. Flagg has been as good as advertised and appears to be hitting his stride. In the past month, he has been making jumpers and free throws more consistently while showing off his passing, finishing and defensive versatility with his outstanding intensity and feel for the game," Givony writes.

His numbers so far at Duke suggest that he is getting better on both ends of the floor, which would make him the Wizards potential franchise cornerstone.

"Sporting a 30-plus% usage rate, the second highest among projected first-rounders, Flagg has taken on an outsized role as a shot-creator. That has taken a toll on his efficiency (51% on 2-pointers, 31% on 3s) at times but it should be beneficial for him and Duke long term. The Blue Devils tested themselves in a major way in non-conference play and have looked well-equipped for a deep NCAA tournament run, with Flagg leading the way on both ends of the floor," Givony writes.

While Flagg still has a lot of learning to do, his play as of late should have the Wizards hoping for the ping pong balls to fall their way at the lottery in a few months.

Jeremy Brener
