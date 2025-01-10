Inside The Wizards

Should Wizards Consider Trading Jordan Poole?

The Washington Wizards could look to trade leading scorer Jordan Poole.

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) runs back on defense during the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
While he has been dealing with an injury for the past two weeks, Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole remains the leading scorer for the team.

Even with Poole leading the way, the Wizards are still one of the worst teams in the league, and the team needs to look to make some changes with the trade deadline coming up.

CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn makes the case for the Wizards to trade Poole before Feb. 6.

"Look who's rediscovering some of his old form! Poole still turns the ball over entirely too often, but his 3-point percentage is back up and just as importantly, he's keeping viral lowlights to a minimum this season. He's probably a bit too well-paid to be someone's sixth man, but if the right team could match money, that's what he's best-equipped to do," Quinn writes.

While the Wizards should listen to any offer and consider the benefits, it is still extremely unlikely that the team trades Poole before the deadline.

The Wizards still need a primary scorer, and Poole has the most potential out of anyone on the roster to do that. He probably won't be in that role if or when the Wizards become a contender in the next few years, but he serves a strong purpose now with the team currently in a rebuild.

Poole could provide a lot of value to a contender, but as the leading scorer for the Wizards, he is likely more valued in Washington than any other team in the NBA, and that means it would take an absolute mega offer for the team to consider trading its top scorer.

Poole and the Wizards return to the court tonight to take on the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

