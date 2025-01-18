Wizards vs. Warriors Preview: Basketball in the Bay
The Washington Wizards are heading to the west coast for a six-game road trip that begins tonight as the team takes on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The game should be the first of many tests for a young, rebuilding team that hasn't won on the road since late October. The Wizards have dropped eight consecutive games, which marks the longest losing streak in the NBA at the moment.
The Warriors, on the other hand, are in a fight towards getting back into the Play-In Tournament. The team is 20-20, which puts them right on the fringe between the Play-In and lottery.
The Warriors have very little room for error, so they should be able to bring their A-game tonight against the Wizards. They haven't played since Wednesday, so they are going to be well-rested going into tonight's game against the Wizards, who last saw the court on Thursday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Wizards vs. Warriors Information
- Date, Location: Saturday, January 18, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Warriors Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- PF Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - ankle)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)
Golden State Warriors
- SG Brandin Podziemski (OUT - abdomen)
- PF Draymond Green (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- PF Jonathan Kuminga (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- SF Kyle Anderson (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
Wizards vs. Warriors Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
Golden State Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Dennis Schroder
- SF Andrew Wiggins
- PF Draymond Green
- C Trayce Jackson-Davis
