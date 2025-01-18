Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. Warriors Preview: Basketball in the Bay

The Golden State Warriors host the Washington Wizards tonight.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 4, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) and Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) defend in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) and Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) defend in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are heading to the west coast for a six-game road trip that begins tonight as the team takes on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The game should be the first of many tests for a young, rebuilding team that hasn't won on the road since late October. The Wizards have dropped eight consecutive games, which marks the longest losing streak in the NBA at the moment.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are in a fight towards getting back into the Play-In Tournament. The team is 20-20, which puts them right on the fringe between the Play-In and lottery.

The Warriors have very little room for error, so they should be able to bring their A-game tonight against the Wizards. They haven't played since Wednesday, so they are going to be well-rested going into tonight's game against the Wizards, who last saw the court on Thursday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Wizards vs. Warriors Information

  • Date, Location: Saturday, January 18, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Warriors Injury Report

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
  • PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
  • PF Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - ankle)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)

Golden State Warriors

  • SG Brandin Podziemski (OUT - abdomen)
  • PF Draymond Green (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
  • PF Jonathan Kuminga (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • SF Kyle Anderson (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

Wizards vs. Warriors Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Dennis Schroder
  • SF Andrew Wiggins
  • PF Draymond Green
  • C Trayce Jackson-Davis

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News