Inside The Wizards

Insider Reveals Wizards Asking Price for Jonas Valanciunas

The Washington Wizards need rivals to pay up ahead of the trade deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are just a few weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, where they will officially have an answer as to whether or not the team will keep veteran center Jonas Valanciunas aboard.

Valanciunas, 32, has been a hot name in trade talks ever since he signed a three-year deal with the team over the summer. Though he wasn't eligible to be traded until Dec. 15, many believed the Wizards were looking to flip Valanciunas for future draft capital before Feb. 6.

However, The Athletic insider Josh Robbins believes that may not necessarily be the case.

"League sources told The Athletic the Wizards will consider dealing the 32-year-old center before the trade deadline if the right deal comes along. But finding a trade that serves the team’s long-term goals will be challenging," Robbins writes.

"Washington’s front office would want a draft pick (or picks) that would appreciably move the team’s rebuild forward — not, for instance, late second-round picks. But it will be hard to find a suitor, at least before the usual warm-up to trade talks in the final week or so before the deadline, who’d be willing to go much higher."

The Wizards still have Valanciunas under contract for the next two seasons, so there is not an immediate need to trade him. The Wizards can be picky because he could be traded over the offseason or at next year's trade deadline if a deal doesn't pan out in the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime, Valanciunas and the Wizards will prepare for their next game tomorrow night as they head to San Francisco to face off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from inside the Chase Center.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News