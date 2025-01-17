Inside The Wizards

Two Wizards Named in 2021 NBA Re-Draft

The Washington Wizards have a pair of the top prospects from the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The last time the Washington Wizards weren't in the lottery came in the 2021 NBA Draft, where they had the No. 15 overall pick.

With that pick, the Wizards took Corey Kispert, who has remained on the team through the last four seasons.

However, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale placed Kispert at No. 26 in his 2021 NBA redraft exercise.

"Shooters who can drill shots off motion carry boatloads of value. Corey Kispert exists inside the bubble. But his efficiency within his archetype rarely stands out, and he doesn't do enough elsewhere, at either end, to rival his original draft position — especially in a class this deep," Favale writes.

With Washington's original No. 15 pick, Favale gave the Wizards shooting guard Moses Moody, who originally went one pick before Kispert at No. 14 to the Golden State Warriors.

"Moses Moody's usage doesn't always reflect it, but he's the quintessential three-and-plus-a-little-more contributor. His most notable flaw might be his physical profile. He's not quite equipped to be a default point-of-attack stopper yet not large enough to guard every opposing power wing," Favale writes.

Another player Favale thinks should have been taken over Kispert is Wizards two-way forward Justin Champagnie, who went two picks before Kispert at No. 24.

"Look, you're free to write off Justin Champagnie as small-sample theater. But a 23-year-old wing downing over 45 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes while being moved around the defensive spectrum without seeming overtaxed relative to most other Washington Wizards players is worthy of a late first-round flier in my book," Favale writes.

Champagnie has been strong this season, but his efforts with the Wizards shouldn't erase what Kispert has done over the past four years. While Champagnie has flashed a lot of potential as of late, Kispert is the player the Wizards have more invested in.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News