Two Wizards Named in 2021 NBA Re-Draft
The last time the Washington Wizards weren't in the lottery came in the 2021 NBA Draft, where they had the No. 15 overall pick.
With that pick, the Wizards took Corey Kispert, who has remained on the team through the last four seasons.
However, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale placed Kispert at No. 26 in his 2021 NBA redraft exercise.
"Shooters who can drill shots off motion carry boatloads of value. Corey Kispert exists inside the bubble. But his efficiency within his archetype rarely stands out, and he doesn't do enough elsewhere, at either end, to rival his original draft position — especially in a class this deep," Favale writes.
With Washington's original No. 15 pick, Favale gave the Wizards shooting guard Moses Moody, who originally went one pick before Kispert at No. 14 to the Golden State Warriors.
"Moses Moody's usage doesn't always reflect it, but he's the quintessential three-and-plus-a-little-more contributor. His most notable flaw might be his physical profile. He's not quite equipped to be a default point-of-attack stopper yet not large enough to guard every opposing power wing," Favale writes.
Another player Favale thinks should have been taken over Kispert is Wizards two-way forward Justin Champagnie, who went two picks before Kispert at No. 24.
"Look, you're free to write off Justin Champagnie as small-sample theater. But a 23-year-old wing downing over 45 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes while being moved around the defensive spectrum without seeming overtaxed relative to most other Washington Wizards players is worthy of a late first-round flier in my book," Favale writes.
Champagnie has been strong this season, but his efforts with the Wizards shouldn't erase what Kispert has done over the past four years. While Champagnie has flashed a lot of potential as of late, Kispert is the player the Wizards have more invested in.
