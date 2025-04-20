Wizards Feel Growth from Corey Kispert
It is very important to be patient when it comes to maturity. Maturing takes time and can happen in many aspects of life. Sometimes, maturity is seen in not just the things we do but also the things we say. The Washington Wizards have seen a lot of maturing from many of their players.
One player in particular they have seen mature is Corey Kispert. Kispert has always been a good player for the Wizards. He spent four years at Gonzaga playing for the Bulldogs. There, he not only received an education, but he also received training on how to be successful in life both on and off the court.
Those four years paid off as the Wizards selected Kispert with the 15th overall pick, just one pick shy of the NBA Lottery. The Wizards have had high hopes for Kispert. He has been a steady player over the years. He could always shoot the ball efficiently.
Kispert is one of the best three-point shooters on the team. Additionally, he has matured on the court and developed into a facilitator. Having so many scorers on the team has helped further Kispert’s game.
There are moments of maturity that don’t always show up on the court or even in the stat sheet. That moment is growing and maturing into being a vocal leader. Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins spoke very highly of Kispert.
Will Dawkins have said, “I’m very proud of Corey because he’s found his voice in the locker room.” This tends to happen with time and patience as one gets older. Dawkins went on further to say “Corey has always been someone to lead by example. This season, when it wasn’t going the way we wanted it to go, he didn’t sit on his hands. He got in the locker room, he spoke up, he challenged guys, and then he played the right way.”
As Kispert continues to grow as a player, the Wizards have grown as a team. Corey Kispert is a player the Wizards should have in their long-term future.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!