Wizards Guards Turning Heads Despite Struggles
The Washington Wizards haven't had much to cheer about over the course of their 14-game losing streak, but the team is still making progress despite not getting the results it wants.
Wizards coach Brian Keefe has seen improvement from the backcourt, and he gave them credit following the team's loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.
“That's how we want to play,” Keefe said about his guards' performances. “Downhill attacking the rim those are two key guys who can do that and that leads to other guys getting shots so that's my always my biggest thing with those guys is be aggressive. That's going to get your teammate shots and we want to keep putting pressure on the rim. That opens up shots for others so I thought those two did a great job with that tonight.”
The Wizards have had somewhat of a revolving door in the backcourt this season. It started with Bub Carrington and Jordan Poole, but in recent games, Malcolm Brogdon has taken over that starting spot. Brogdon is beginning to find his rhythm as he learns how to play alongside his new teammates.
Both Brogdon and Poole have the ability to drive into the teeth of the defense and score, so having them be aggressive unlocks the entire offense. If they can continue to do that in the coming games, the Wizards may have a chance to put this losing streak to bed once and for all.
The Wizards face a difficult test in their next game as they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Emirates NBA Cup. The Cavs hold the league's best record while the Wizards have the NBA's worst. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. ET inside RocketMortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.
