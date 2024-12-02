Inside The Wizards

Wizards Guards Turning Heads Despite Struggles

Brian Keefe is seeing progress from the Washington Wizards backcourt.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards haven't had much to cheer about over the course of their 14-game losing streak, but the team is still making progress despite not getting the results it wants.

Wizards coach Brian Keefe has seen improvement from the backcourt, and he gave them credit following the team's loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“That's how we want to play,” Keefe said about his guards' performances. “Downhill attacking the rim those are two key guys who can do that and that leads to other guys getting shots so that's my always my biggest thing with those guys is be aggressive. That's going to get your teammate shots and we want to keep putting pressure on the rim. That opens up shots for others so I thought those two did a great job with that tonight.”

The Wizards have had somewhat of a revolving door in the backcourt this season. It started with Bub Carrington and Jordan Poole, but in recent games, Malcolm Brogdon has taken over that starting spot. Brogdon is beginning to find his rhythm as he learns how to play alongside his new teammates.

Both Brogdon and Poole have the ability to drive into the teeth of the defense and score, so having them be aggressive unlocks the entire offense. If they can continue to do that in the coming games, the Wizards may have a chance to put this losing streak to bed once and for all.

The Wizards face a difficult test in their next game as they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Emirates NBA Cup. The Cavs hold the league's best record while the Wizards have the NBA's worst. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. ET inside RocketMortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News