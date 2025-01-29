Inside The Wizards

Lakers Lose Anthony Davis Before Wizards Game

Anthony Davis won't play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Washington Wizards.

Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow, but one player won't be available for the visiting team, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

"Lakers say Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in one week due to an abdominal muscle strain," Charania tweeted.

Davis, 31, played in just 10 minutes where he scored four points in the Lakers' 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last night on the second game of a back-to-back.

On Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, he feasted for 42 points and 23 rebounds. Against the Golden State Warriors the game prior, Davis had an easy 36 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lakers losing Davis is a massive reprieve for the Wizards, who will be on the second night of a back-to-back themselves. The Wizards haven't won a game with zero full days of rest since the 2022-23 season, so they need as much help as they can get to pull off a win.

And, if they don't win tonight against the Toronto Raptors at home, they could end up tying the longest losing streak in franchise history with a 16th consecutive defeat.

The Wizards face the Raptors tonight at 7 p.m. ET before playing the Lakers tomorrow at the same time inside Capital One Arena.

