Inside The Wizards

Wizards Legend Looks Back on Major Draft Mistake

The Washington Wizards made a costly error nearly 15 years ago that has led up to this moment.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 26, 2013; Washington, DC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers point guard Jordan Farmar (1) battles for the ball with Washington Wizards point guard John Wall (2) and Wizards power forward Jan Vesely (24) in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2013; Washington, DC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers point guard Jordan Farmar (1) battles for the ball with Washington Wizards point guard John Wall (2) and Wizards power forward Jan Vesely (24) in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are in the midst of a rebuild, where they will have many chances to hit on draft picks to launch them back into relevancy.

The Wizards can learn lessons from the previous core of the team, led by star point guard John Wall, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. Wall was a massive hit in 2010, but the team hit a wall when drafting in 2011. Wall mentions that the Wizards could have drafted Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson when the team was on the clock at No. 6.

"I think we missed out on some pieces. Like, we could have drafted Klay [Thompson]," Wall said on "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis."

"We took Jan Vesely — we thought he was the overseas Blake Griffin at the time. That's what they said when they drafted him. They called him the overseas Blake Griffin. That was it. He had bounce, for sure, because he was athletic."

While Vesely looked like the next Griffin in Europe, he never lived up to those expectations and was out of the NBA in three seasons. Vesely, however, has enjoyed an outstanding decade in Europe with Fenerbahce and FC Barcelona.

If Wall had Thompson in the backcourt with him, and then Bradley Beal came along a year later, that may have been what the Wizards needed to get over the hump. It's also possible that the Wizards might have lasted a lot longer as a core if Thompson was picked over Vesely.

This is one of the many examples in the NBA where one draft pick makes all the difference, and the Wizards' new regime should try and learn from the previous one's mistakes to ensure a different outcome happens this time.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News