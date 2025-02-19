Wizards Center Drops in Rookie Rankings
Washington Wizards big man Alex Sarr is expected to have more playing time when the second half of the season comes around.
Sarr was splitting time with veteran Jonas Valanciunas before he was traded to the Sacramento Kings ahead of the deadline, but now the No. 2 overall pick could be in line for more work.
Sarr will need more reps if he wants to reclaim the top spot in ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo's rookie rankings. Sarr dropped five spots from No. 1 to 6 compared to the previous edition.
"Sarr went out on Jan. 27 with an ankle sprain and returned to the lineup just before the All-Star break. Prior to the injury, he was in the middle of a productive two-month stretch, showing improvement as a rebounder and starting to put his impressive physical gifts to use," Woo writes.
"While his individual scoring still needs work (just 45% on 2-point attempts is a concern), he has shown substantial on-court growth over the course of the season, and his excellent defensive mobility coupled with improving offensive comfort bodes well for the Wizards' future."
Those ranking ahead of Sarr were Miami Heat big man Kel'el Ware, Memphis Grizzlies wing Jaylen Wells and his teammate Zach Edey, Atlanta Hawks top pick Zaccharie Risacher and San Antonio Spurs point guard Stephon Castle.
Sarr's injury is the main reason for his drop, but now that he is healthy again, he could very well be in the mix for the top spot.
If Sarr can perform well down the stretch, he could warrant consideration for the league's Rookie of the Year award, which hasn't gone to a Wizards player since Hall of Fame forward Wes Unseld back in 1969 when the team went by the Baltimore Bullets.
