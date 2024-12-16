Inside The Wizards

Wizards' Justin Champagnie Has Career Game vs. Celtics

Justin Champagnie is playing his best basketball for the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) shoots the ball as Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards needed a boost from somewhere new after a number of wings went down with injuries early in December, and they have gotten that in two-way player Justin Champagnie.

Champagnie, 23, has started in each of the Wizards' last four games, and he had his best performance to date against the Boston Celtics in Sunday night's loss.

Champagnie scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his first career double-double in four NBA seasons.

Champagnie has been a bright spot for the Wizards with their struggles this season, proving that he deserves to be in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

It remains to be seen what will become of Champagnie when the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George return from their stint on the injury report, but the Wizards will have a tough time taking him off the floor.

The Wizards are in a position where they can welcome players like Champagnie with open arms as they hope to find some source of positivity through a difficult season. They have the bandwidth to give players like him playing time in hopes of growing into a contract with the team and a long career thereafter.

If Champagnie can continue to play like he did against the Celtics, the Wizards will have no choice but to find ways to get him on the floor. He gives them a spark and an energy that not many other players, if any, can provide, and that makes him incredibly valuable for the rest of the season for the Wizards.

Champagnie and the Wizards will return to the court on Thursday when they take on the division rival Charlotte Hornets at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

