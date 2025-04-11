Wizards Keys to Victory Over Bulls: Bring the Energy
The Washington Wizards' finish line is in view. They have two games left in Chicago and Miami before most players go on vacation or into the gym, and the front office will be busy getting prepared for the upcoming draft. This team is undoubtedly talented, but the real work is about to begin, and the Wizards will look to grab a win or two before the season ends.
Why win? Well, the Wizards are one of three teams that are not only guaranteed to have a top-three pick, all three have a 14% chance at the top spot and the rights to Cooper Flagg. So why not grab a win and gather momentum? Let's get into the three keys to victory over the Chicago Bulls:
Match their front-court energy
The Wizards will have their hands full with the Bulls' front court. Matas Buzelis is a rising star and can be an athletic and explosive handful to guard, so Justin Champagnie and Kyshawn George will need to match his energy, but they'll be ok. Both have played at a high level this season and have been above-average defenders who can hold their own. Nikola Vucevic is a center who can score at all three levels and can be a pest in the paint. This is the type of matchup where you want to see Alex Sarr hold his own. If the Wizards can match the Bulls' front-court energy, they'll be in a position to win.
Give Jordan Poole a hand
The Chicago Bulls are going to game plan and hope that Josh Giddy can slow Jordan Poole down, no small feat. He's usually the focus of the opposing defenses on most nights, so the question is, who steps up? Bub Carrington has been balling out and showcasing his ability to be a microwave scorer, and once he attacks the basket more and with more polish, he'll be one of the best young scorers in the NBA. Kyshawn George and Justin Champagnie can both handle themselves from the perimeter and put the ball on the floor and create, so the Wizards have many people who could step up and give JP13 a hand. Alex Sarr is the most likely candidate to step up and showcase his potential. This is a prime chance for him to have a great game.
Second unit production
The Bulls have an injury-depleted bench, which I think the Wizards should kick while their down. This game is an opportunity for players like Colby Jones, AJ Johnson, and Jaylin Martin to eat and be very productive. Nothing is given, and everyone on the roster is playing and fighting for a long-term spot on the roster. It behooves players like Colby Jones to take advantage of the moment. While he looks like a long-term role player and second unit contributor for the Wizards for many years to come, he needs to have the mentality that tomorrow isn't promised. You have to earn your spot.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!