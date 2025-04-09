Wizards Should Start Justin Champagnie
In anything in life, it is important to always look at the big, beautiful picture. It can be difficult to do so at times when a group of individuals has a big ego and lacks a bit of humility. With humility comes wisdom, and that is what the newly signed Justin Champagnie provides for the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards may have one of the worst records in the NBA and even have experienced one of the worst seasons of any team in the league, however, one thing they do have in their favor is talent and depth. Despite their struggles, they certainly have one of the best rosters that will be one to contend with in the future.
With so many talented players that make such a big impact on a nightly basis comes the obligation to cash out and pay them the big bucks. Can the Wizards afford to pay max contracts for so many players if they reach their potential? That is something the Wizards need to keep in mind moving forward.
Champagnie is a player the Wizards may have to take multiple looks at. As the Wizards recently signed him to a deal, they see a lot of potential in him. He is a player who has worked his way to where he is at in life at this time. With that background, he will certainly continue to have the same work ethic moving forward.
With his background, he doesn't have an ego or attitude that could be detrimental to the team. He is a team player who simply wants to win. He has had the opportunity to start a good number of games during the second half of the season for the Wizards. To say the least, he has been extremely solid in the starting lineup.
He doesn't have to have the ball to be effective. He can work off-ball and play a significant role without being ball-dominant. He is a player who makes the small yet significant plays that don't always show up on a stat sheet. He provides a good fit for the Wizards and even plays hard on the defensive end. Additionally, he is a player the Wizards would be able to afford and have on a player friendly deal. The Wizards should certainly consider starting Champagnie full-time for the team.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!