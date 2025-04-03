Wizards' Keys to Victory Over Magic: Keep the Momentum Going
Fresh off their win over the Sacramento Kings, the Washington Wizards wrap up their last home stand tonight vs the Orlando Magic. There are only six games left on the schedule, and the Wizards would like to end the season on a high note and with some momentum. Can they make it two in a row? There are three keys to a potential Wizards victory over the Magic:
The Defense will need to be rock solid
For the Wizards to have a chance against the Magic, their defense will need to be on point. In transition, they will need to get down the court and have the defense set up before the Magic have time to get their offense set up and rolling. Energy and intensity should be prioritized because Paolo Banchero is averaging 25 PPG, and Franz Wagner isn't a scrub either. The Magic have a lot of shooters too. Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can humble the Wizards from three if they don't make faster switches and close out shooters. The defense will need to mind its Ps and Qs.
Ball movement and team basketball
The Magic have a roster that emulates the condition of the modern-day NBA. The league prioritizes two-way prospects and versatility. When you look at the Magic, they're loaded with two-way talent. Franz Wagner knows how to use his frame to become a defensive pest. Jonathan Issac has Defensive Player of the Year potential, but has had injury concerns that have stunted his development over the years. You should still respect his defense, though. The same goes for Anthony Black, who is the best defensive guard on the Magic.
How do you defeat a good defense? Ball movement and team-oriented basketball. While Isolation has it's moments for when it is effective, having more than one touch per possession should be the focus. Moving without the ball and finding high-percentage looks should also be prioritized. Guys like AJ Johnson and Bub Carrington could be effective using back-door cuts.
Keep the same energy from the last game
The Wizards need to learn how to carry momentum from one game to the next. They have been guilty of being like Jekyll and Hyde all season long. Some games they have great energy and practice team basketball, and then some games they lack any energy and they allow other teams to score at will with little opposition. Consistency is the name of the game and is what separates the great teams from the mediocre. Let's see if they carry the momentum from the win over the Kings and use it to great effect.
Prediction: Magic win 117-108
