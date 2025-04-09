Wizards Keys to Victory Over Sixers: Home Stretch
Tonight is the Washington Wizards' home finale, as they host their neighbors to the north, the Philadelphia 76ers. The light is at the end of the tunnel for both teams. Both are ineligible for the Play-In/Playoffs and are getting ready for the draft early. No shame though, both teams will be in a position to draft a high-impact rookie who will hopefully lead their respective franchise into the future.
It starts tonight, the last night of home cooking for the Wizards till they stop in Chicago and Miami, and then for some, vacation. Let's get into the three keys to victory for the Wizards:
Sarr owns the paint
There are a combined 19 players out with injury between the two teams and with Emiid and Drummond out, it's time for Sarr to remind people how good he will be. If he works from the paint to the perimeter and first shuts down the paint, it'll open up his jumper and opportunities for the pick and roll. Aggression would be much needed, and if he adds a little spice to his play, he'll have a good night.
Poole, Carrington, and George need to make it rain from three
The Sixers are down a lot of players and most of their better defenders. The Wizards have a chance to grab a win before the season ends and carry some kind of momentum into next season. If the Wizards can move and slash, and work the pick and pop, they should dominate from three tonight.
AJ Johnson and Colby Jones will give you a taste of what to come
Come on, it's the last home game of the season for the Wizards, and the players will want to give the fans and media a glimpse of things to come. Expect big performances from Colby Jones and AJ Johnson tonight. Both are diamonds in the rough who will be key contributors for the Wizards going forward.
