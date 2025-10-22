Wizards' Khris Middleton Opens Up on Matchup vs. Former Team
There are many moments in life that we all look forward to. We may have these days and dates circled on our calendars because of the excitement, anxiety or mixed feelings and emotions. In the NBA, one moment that would fall under that category is playing against your former team, which Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton will do upon opening the 2025-26 season on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Khris Middleton's Feelings of Excitement Upon Return to Milwaukee
Middleton had his best years in the NBA with the Bucks. There, he won a championship and became a three-time All-Star. It is safe to say he matured and reached his ceiling while with the franchise after they acquired him from the Detroit Pistons in 2013.
When asked what his thoughts are of returning to Milwaukee to play his former team, Middleton said, “It’s definitely a lot, I can’t really paraphrase it in just 30 seconds or minutes, but that place meant a lot to me.”
No doubt, this will be an emotional game and moment for Middleton. In fact, one day, he may have his jersey hanging from the rafters at Fiserv Forum because he was so important to all of the success the Bucks had while he was playing for them.
Middleton went on further to say, “It’s going to be a special night. It could be an emotional night for me as well. But I think it’s going to be a fun night all along.”
Middleton Heading Into Important Season
It wouldn't be surprising to see Middleton play his heart out in just the first game for the Wizards this season, mainly because he is playing against his former team. This is a very big season for him as well. He is set to become a free agent next summer, so he is playing for his next contract. He also may be a player that could be traded by the Wizards this season if they aren't in playoff contention or simply feel the need to go in a different direction, as his fit with the team for next season and beyond isn't exactly ideal for either party.
Additionally, Middleton will return to the building where so many players, coaches, owners, and fans supported him and wanted nothing but the best for him. He will likely have the full support and love from both the Wizards and the Bucks as they open the the season against one another.
