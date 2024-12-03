Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Shares Thoughts Amidst Losing Streak

The Washington Wizards have lost 14 consecutive games.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots the ball while Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards continue to fight through adversity after losing 14 consecutive games in the month of November.

It's a challenge for anyone on the professional level to lose so much, but especially for rookie forward Kyshawn George.

George, 20, was the No. 24 overall pick by the Wizards in the 2024 NBA Draft and he has hoped to make an impact for the team early on. But even though things haven't gone the Wizards' way for the start of the season, he isn't looking to have that affect him and his development.

“To me, we don’t really have a choice,” George said via The Athletic insider Josh Robbins. “It’s too easy to just give up, and you lean on the people that are around you. I think we have a great group of guys as persons that hold each other accountable. We’re all working toward the same goal — the players and the coaching staff and the whole organization. So, it’s too easy to just say, ‘OK, this is what it is, and we’re not going to get better.’”

While there are a lot of challenges surrounding the Wizards and their losing streak, George is fighting to ensure that it doesn't affect him. He wants to be able to grow and mature into a key piece for a contender someday, hopefully for the Wizards. The first step towards reaching that goal is to not let the adversity from this season get in the way of that.

If George can persevere past this point of his career, he could build the resolve that will allow him to have a long and fruitful career in the NBA.

George and the Wizards are back in action tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

