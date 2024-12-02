Wizards, Warriors Linked to Trade

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards could make a trade with the Golden State Warriors.

Nov 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors are no stranger to making big, blockbuster trades.

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, the Wizards sent Chris Paul (who was acquired in the Bradley Beal trade to the Phoenix Suns) to the Golden State Warriors for a package headlined by Jordan Poole.

Now, with the Warriors potentially looking to offload Jonathan Kuminga, the Wizards could make sense as a trade partner once again. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz looks into the idea of Kuminga landing in the nation's capital. However, he believes that it won't be a simple swap to make a trade happen.

"Kuminga is only coming to Washington in a potential three-team deal, as simply offering up Kyle Kuzma and Malcolm Brogdon to the Warriors won't be enough for them to part with their young star," Swartz writes.

The Warriors likely want some form of draft capital if they are going to trade Kuminga, though as a contender, they may also want some win-now pieces. That being said, Kuminga's price should be high as a former top-10 pick averaging 13.5 points per game.

The Warriors like Kuminga, but they have found a starting lineup that works better without him and have been watching him come in off the bench.

Considering the fact that he's a restricted free agent at season's end, the Warriors have plenty of reason to move on from him either in the offseason in some kind of sign-and-trade or in a deal before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

For the Wizards, eyeing someone like Kuminga is a low-risk, high-reward move. The Wizards have the cap space to take on a player like that with so many rookie contracts on the roster. On top of that, Kuminga is someone who could be valuable in the NBA for many years to come, and the Wizards don't have too many of those players at this moment in time.

