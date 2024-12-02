Wizards Should Make Trade With Rockets
The Washington Wizards should be scouring the league to see if there are any prospects worth acquiring ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, which is about two months away on Feb. 6.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests that the Wizards should look into targeting Rockets second-year guard Cam Whitmore.
Whitmore, 20, is still an extremely raw prospect who may have arrived to Houston a little too late to be part of the Rockets core. Whitmore was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, though he was projected to go much higher, even as high as the No. 4 overall pick after Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson.
Even though he fell in the draft, he was able to prove why he was so highly-touted coming into the league. After getting some reps in the G League at the beginning of the season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Whitmore came to Houston, where coach Ime Udoka was forced to play him as he continued to give max effort every night.
By the end of his rookie season, Whitmore was averaging 12.3 points per game off the bench, emerging as one of the best scorers outside of any starting lineup.
Expectations were high for Whitmore at the beginning of the season, but a shooting slump at the beginning of the season forced the Rockets to play this year's No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard instead of him. The Rockets have quickly moved towards the top of the standings in the Western Conference and have a core rotation set in place that doesn't include Whitmore.
This means Whitmore could be a prime trade target come February, and a team like the Wizards makes a lot of sense for him. He's a microwave scorer who needs an opportunity to get in-game reps. With the Wizards dead last in the NBA, they could benefit from someone like Whitmore, who has a ceiling higher than most, if not everyone currently on the roster.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!