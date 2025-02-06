Wizards Trading Kyle Kuzma Was For The Best
There is no secret the Washington Wizards sought to trade Kyle Kuzma last season.
The Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings expressed interest in acquiring Kuzma. Even the LA Lakers were interested in bringing back Kuzma to help them make a playoff push and improve their roster.
Kuzma had a phenomenal season last season for the Wizards. As a matter of fact, one can make the argument that he should have been named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team as he averaged a career-high 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game. The team's record may have had a lot to do with him not being named an all-star last season.
There has been a tremendous drop-off in his production this season as he is only averaging 15 points per game, to go along with just two assists as he is shooting a career-low 42% from the field. He has been playing small forward a lot this season as the Wizards have inserted rookie Alex Sarr into their starting lineup. It's safe to say that he didn't fit well next to the potential face of the franchise.
Generally, with any relationship, our feelings can be hurt whenever we feel like a breakup may be coming soon. When you think of a romantic relationship, it can really make an individual sad. That sadness can affect everything for the individual. Perhaps you may feel like you're about to get fired from your job. If you feel like you are on the hot-seat, that may affect your overall performance with your work.
With that being said, it comes as no surprise that Kyle Kuzma has struggled so much this season. No doubt, hearing your name involved in trade rumors can hurt a player and impact them negatively. Once a player reaches their 30s, their play tends to drop off. Kyle Kuzma will be 30 in July.
Trading Kuzma now may have been for the best for the Wizards.
