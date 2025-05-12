Wizards Legend Michael Jordan Starts New Adventure
Michael Jordan joined the Washington Wizards late in his career, as he played for them during his last two seasons in the NBA. He was 38-years-old when he came to the team. Jordan had nothing short of a legendary career as a basketball player and is on the shortlist of the greatest players of all-time.
He made his name known wearing red with the Chicago Bulls. With them, he won six NBA Titles, six NBA Finals MVPs, five regular season MVP Awards, and also made the NBA All-Star Game 14 times.
Now that he is no longer the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan has looked to further his basketball resume by taking a role with NBC as a special contributor. There, he will be an analyst, as NBC will begin broadcast games again next season. Jordan continues to make history and is expected to bring a lot of viewership to the network.
His journey in the NBA is what caused him to become known as the greatest of all-time. That journey is what brought him to join the front office of the Wizards after he retired from playing basketball. That journey too is what helped him become the owner of the Hornets.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!