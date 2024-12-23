Inside The Wizards

Wizards Lose Two Starters Before Thunder Game

The Washington Wizards won't have key players in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dec 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards forward Bilal Coulibaly (0) brings the ball downcourt against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have a tall task tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and their job may have just gotten a little more difficult.

According to Washington Post reporter Varun Shankar, rookie Alex Sarr (back) and Bilal Coulibaly (groin) are out tonight against the Thunder.

Coulibaly, 20, has been one of the Wizards' best players so far this season. He has averaged 19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over his last five games and had 20 points and 12 rebounds in the team's last game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sarr, 19, has been dealing with the back soreness for a while, but it is on the wrong side tonight and he will be out.

They join Kyle Kuzma (ribs) and Saddiq Bey (torn ACL) on the injury report. Kuzma has been out since Nov. 27 after suffering the injury in the middle of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers while Bey has been sidelined for the entire season.

For the Thunder, Chet Holmgren (hip) is out, while Nikola Topic (torn ACL), Adam Flagler (broken hand), Alex Ducas (back) and Branden Carlson (concussion) are all appearing on the injury report as well.

The Wizards will miss Sarr and Coulibaly's presence on the court tonight, but they will have to find a way to pick up his slack to try and compete against the Thunder.

Tipoff for the game is set for 8 p.m. ET.

