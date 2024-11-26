Wizards PG Starting to Find Role
Rome wasn't built in a day and neither was the chemistry and comfort for Washington Wizards point guard Malcolm Brogdon.
Brogdon, who turns 32 next month, made his season debut for the Wizards on Nov. 17 against the Detroit Pistons and he has played in every game for the team since.
As each game progresses, Brogdon begins to feel better about his place on the floor with the team.
“I'm getting comfortable man,” Brogdon said after the team's loss against the Indiana Pacers. “I’m still trying to my rhythm but comfortability, confidence — all that's growing. So I'm in a good place.”
Much like his younger teammates, Brogdon needs a little bit of time to get things together. It may not take him as long as the younger players to get acclimated, especially since he knows the ropes a little better, but he needs a bit of time to dip his toes in the water.
His experience is certainly coming into play with his speed in getting things the right way.
“This is my fifth team in the league,” Brogdon said. “So I played on older teams, I've played on younger teams, I've played on fast teams, halfcourt teams. I think it's just experience. You start to understand the game, you start to understand the rhythm of the game, who you're playing against, who you're playing with and when to be aggressive and when to slow things down, stay organized, get good shots.”
The sooner Brogdon gets familiar with playing in the system and with his teammates, the better off the Wizards will be in hopes of smashing this losing streak.
The Wizards are back in action tonight against the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Cup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.
