Inside The Wizards

Wizards PG Starting to Find Role

The Washington Wizards are getting their point guard acclimated.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rome wasn't built in a day and neither was the chemistry and comfort for Washington Wizards point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon, who turns 32 next month, made his season debut for the Wizards on Nov. 17 against the Detroit Pistons and he has played in every game for the team since.

As each game progresses, Brogdon begins to feel better about his place on the floor with the team.

“I'm getting comfortable man,” Brogdon said after the team's loss against the Indiana Pacers. “I’m still trying to my rhythm but comfortability, confidence — all that's growing. So I'm in a good place.”

Much like his younger teammates, Brogdon needs a little bit of time to get things together. It may not take him as long as the younger players to get acclimated, especially since he knows the ropes a little better, but he needs a bit of time to dip his toes in the water.

His experience is certainly coming into play with his speed in getting things the right way.

“This is my fifth team in the league,” Brogdon said. “So I played on older teams, I've played on younger teams, I've played on fast teams, halfcourt teams. I think it's just experience. You start to understand the game, you start to understand the rhythm of the game, who you're playing against, who you're playing with and when to be aggressive and when to slow things down, stay organized, get good shots.”

The sooner Brogdon gets familiar with playing in the system and with his teammates, the better off the Wizards will be in hopes of smashing this losing streak.

The Wizards are back in action tonight against the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Cup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News