Wizards Coach Names Positives in Pacers Game
The Washington Wizards are still looking for their first win in November after falling 115-103 to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday night.
The loss marked the 11th straight for the Wizards, giving them a 2-13 record through the first 15 games.
Even though the Wizards couldn't move back into the win column, coach Brian Keefe liked a lot of what he saw from his team.
“We battled for most of the game,” Keefe said postgame. “Obviously up two at the half … I thought the third quarter started pretty good but both teams were just scoring and then we had a couple turnover stretch. But then we cut it at the end of the third and then our defense really amped up in the fourth … but then we just couldn't make some shots there at the end. I like the shots we got, I liked our fight. Give credit to the Pacers for closing at the end, but we played a pretty good game, just didn't get the win.”
The Wizards stuck in the game throughout the entire first half, but then things began to slip away in the second. This matches a common theme that has been evident since the beginning of the season. The Wizards find ways to be competitive throughout a quarter, or sometimes even a half. However, it's been rare for the team to string together 48 minutes of consistent basketball. The lack of consistency is leading to these losses.
The Wizards are still adjusting, so wins could be coming soon on the horizon, but they will have to wait at least one more game.
Washington will return home in hopes of snapping this losing streak when it takes on the Chicago Bulls in the next NBA Cup game tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.
