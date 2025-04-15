Wizards Marcus Smart Offers Constructive Criticism to Rookie
One of the worst things one can do in life is remain stuck in a place they don’t want or need to be. The goal should always be to grow and to continue to learn every day. The Washington Wizards realize this, as Marcus Smart voiced his concern for one player in particular.
Smart was brought here to the Wizards at the NBA trade deadline for one particular reason: to help the team grow. Smart has had his growing pains early in his career. However, after his hard work, dedication, and study of the game, he has made quite a career for himself.
He has become known as one of the best defenders in NBA history. Playing with some of the greatest players in the league, including former NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, has helped shape and mold Smart into the player he is today. He now has a goal to pass on what he has learned to Wizards rookie Alex Sarr.
Sarr led the Wizards in blocks per game this season. While he has shown the ability to be a capable defender in the NBA, Smart knows he still has a long road ahead. Smart said, "I’ve talked to Alex plenty of times. His mentality is something we’re working on. Once he fully embraces who he is, you know with his height and athleticism, and how special he can be once he puts his mind to it, he could be a great defender.”
While still a rookie, Sarr is still learning the game in the NBA. Smart went on further to say, “He’s not a physical guy. That’s something he has to work on.” Sarr only averaged six rebounds per game. Being seven feet tall should help in the rebounding department. However, he needs to be more physical on the block to get more boards. We should expect Sarr to hit the gym this summer as he prepares for next season with the Wizards.
