Wizards, Bucks Trade Makes Perfect Sense
Could a potiental trade swapping Kyle Kuzma and Khris Middleton be a win-win for both teams, I think so. Middleton was mentioned as a trade piece for the Bucks in any future Jimmy Butler Super-Trade but with the Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal hesitant to waive his No-Trade clause, the best option for both the Bucks and the Wizards would be to swap Kyle Kuzma for Khris Middleton.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks suggests a trade that would send Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for Khris Middleton and a 2029 first-round pick.
"There is a $9 million difference in salary, but this trade works because of the Kuzma trade bonus. The Wizards add another first-round pick and get financial relief in 2026-27," Marks writes.
"The Wizards would owe Kuzma a $7.5 million bonus if he was traded Feb. 6. The bonus would be spread evenly over his salary this season and the next two years. Kuzma also has $4.2 million in unlikely bonuses that count toward the apron."
Why the trade works for the Bucks
This trade works for the Bucks because they add a scorer who can utilize his 6'10 frame and attack the basket and can also punish teams from three-point and mid-range. While his scoring average has dropped from 22.2 PPG to 15.2 PPG, he wouldn't have to shoulder the same offensive load that he does in Washington. His contract is very affordable for the Bucks. Kuzma makes $23,522,727 this season, $21,477,273 next season, and $19,431,818 in the final year of the deal, which is his age 31 season. The deal works for the Bucks, what about the Wizards?
Why the trade works for the Wizards
The deal works for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma was once a valued part of the Wizards and bought in to what the direction was long-term. Not anymore, he has unofficially asked out behind the scenes and wants to be moved at the deadline. For the Wizards, they are in year two of a long rebuild and value two things above all else, draft picks and young prospects. With the trade value diminishing for not only Kuzma but for Brogdon and Valanciunas as well. The best chance for the Wizards to obtain a 1st round pick would be for them to take on a bad contract. This is where Middleton comes in. Yes, he's not prime Middleton but he could be a solid short-term contributor and mentor to the Wizards young cast. Also, his contract isn't bad at all. He makes $31,666,667 this season and has a player option for $34,012,345 next season. Due to his age, he probably enacts his player option but the contract wouldn't handcuff the Wizards long-term and would come with draft compensation in the form of a 2029 1st round pick.
Will the Wizards make this move, I think they should. Their options are shrinking and as another big-time trade has come and gone where the Wizards had the chance to be a facilitator, the time is now to make a move.
