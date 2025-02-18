Inside The Wizards

Wizards Need to Answer Alarming Question

The Washington Wizards must figure out who they are and who they wish to become.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) celebrates with Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) after making a game-tying basket against the Indiana Pacers in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) celebrates with Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) after making a game-tying basket against the Indiana Pacers in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are using this season to figure out which players they want to keep moving forward and how they want to play when on the court.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes that the Wizards can use the final two months of the season to help establish an identity for themselves.

"The Washington Wizards aren’t going to win many games between now and the end of the season, but they can still make the most of the next two months by establishing an identity," Hughes writes.

"That’s a tall order for a team with a lot of young players in prominent roles. Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly and the rest of the youth corps are mostly just trying to keep their heads above water. But the Wizards can use what’s left of the season to settle on their preferred pace, defensive principles and level of competitiveness," he continued. "These young Wizards might be overmatched, but they also have nothing to lose. Jordan Poole is certainly playing with a level of freedom worth admiring."

"Hopefully, these low stakes will allow the Wizards to play aggressively without fear of errors. The alternative—coasting to the close of a dead-end season—could establish a culture that’ll be hard to shake, perhaps even delaying the team’s eventual return to relevance."

It's hard to come up with an identity when the players mostly consist of people that won't be in the building when the team is good again. However, the core of the roster is beginning to form, and they can define how they want to play as a unit moving forward.

Knowing how head coach Brian Keefe likes things, defense will be a big part of the team's identity, but there needs to be more. They have a lot of athletes and they can work more in transition on offense, but that doesn't give the Wizards an identity per se.

An identity is about style of play and a mentality, and it takes time to develop that before even attempting to execute it. The Wizards should take these final 28 games to build who they want to become in the future.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News