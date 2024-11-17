Inside The Wizards

Wizards Get Needed Boost With Return of Star PG

Malcolm Brogdon is back for the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 29, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Malcolm Brogdon (11) dribbles the ball around Philadelphia 76ers small forward Paul Reed (44, left) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Malcolm Brogdon (11) dribbles the ball around Philadelphia 76ers small forward Paul Reed (44, left) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are getting a boost in their backcourt as Malcolm Brogdon is set to make his team debut in Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Brogdon, who turns 32 next month, missed the first 11 games of the season as he was recovering from a wrist injury that required surgery back in October.

With Brogdon now in the fold, the Wizards now have that veteran presence in the backcourt much like Jonas Valanciunas does for the frontcourt.

The Wizards can toy around with Brogdon's involvement in the rotation. He can start alongside Jordan Poole, or even Bub Carrington, though that pairing is unlikely if Poole is healthy. The likeliest scenario is for him to come off the bench, where he can help bench players like Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George get the right shots up. Him and Valanciunas can also run pick-and-rolls that can make the Wizards more multi-faceted in the offense.

Brogdon is familiar with the role of veteran leader on a rebuilding team. That's the job he had last season with the Portland Trail Blazers before he was traded to the Wizards during the offseason.

The Blazers had a chance to trade him before February's deadline, but they opted to keep him because he added a lot of value both on and off the court. Brogdon averaged 15.2 points per game, but he was also a key figure in the growth of last year's No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson, among others.

Look for Brogdon to have a similar role and effect on this Wizards squad, and though it may not translate into many wins, it could have a major impact on the team down the line.

Brogdon and the Wizards face off against the Pistons at 6 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News