Wizards Get Needed Boost With Return of Star PG
The Washington Wizards are getting a boost in their backcourt as Malcolm Brogdon is set to make his team debut in Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Brogdon, who turns 32 next month, missed the first 11 games of the season as he was recovering from a wrist injury that required surgery back in October.
With Brogdon now in the fold, the Wizards now have that veteran presence in the backcourt much like Jonas Valanciunas does for the frontcourt.
The Wizards can toy around with Brogdon's involvement in the rotation. He can start alongside Jordan Poole, or even Bub Carrington, though that pairing is unlikely if Poole is healthy. The likeliest scenario is for him to come off the bench, where he can help bench players like Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George get the right shots up. Him and Valanciunas can also run pick-and-rolls that can make the Wizards more multi-faceted in the offense.
Brogdon is familiar with the role of veteran leader on a rebuilding team. That's the job he had last season with the Portland Trail Blazers before he was traded to the Wizards during the offseason.
The Blazers had a chance to trade him before February's deadline, but they opted to keep him because he added a lot of value both on and off the court. Brogdon averaged 15.2 points per game, but he was also a key figure in the growth of last year's No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson, among others.
Look for Brogdon to have a similar role and effect on this Wizards squad, and though it may not translate into many wins, it could have a major impact on the team down the line.
Brogdon and the Wizards face off against the Pistons at 6 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
