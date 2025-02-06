Wizards Trade For 76ers' Reggie Jackson
The Washington Wizards had a busy day ahead of the trade deadline, and they are continuing to make moves hours before the final buzzer.
"The Sixers are trading Reggie Jackson to Washington with a future first-round pick for Jared Butler and four second-round picks, league sources tell @TheSteinLine," NBA insider Marc Stein tweeted.
Jackson, 34, has played in 31 games for the 76ers this season, averaging a mere 4.4 points per game. Given the fact that he's a veteran on a rebuilding team, the Wizards will likely either waive or buy Jackson out of his contract.
The trade was made to acquire the future first-round pick, but it doesn't come for free.
The Wizards part ways with Jared Butler, who was on a two-way contract, along with four second-round picks.
Butler, 24, was averaging 6.9 points per game for the Wizards. While Butler showed flashes of potential during his time with the Wizards, the team is choosing to go in a different direction at this time.
The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they play the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!