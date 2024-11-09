Wizards vs. Magic Preview: Southeast Division Showdown
ORLANDO — The Washington Wizards are continuing their road trip as they head to the Sunshine State to face off against the Orlando Magic.
For the Wizards, the game marks the second of a five-game road trip that will see them head out to the Lone Star State following the matchup.
In order for the Wizards to get back in the win column, they will need to continue playing with high energy and more importantly, rely on a committee to compose the offense. The Wizards have Jordan Poole leading the team in scoring, but he cannot be the whole offense if the team wants to start winning more games. He'll need help from the three-headed rookie monster in Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.
As for the Magic, they have struggled since Paolo Banchero exited the lineup with an oblique injury. On Orlando's recent road trip, the team went 0-5 but also played some of the league's top teams in the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks, among others.
Now, the Magic are home and are looking to get some of their rhythm back. An opportunity to do that against a young Wizards squad may be exactly what they need.
Wizards vs. Magic Information
- Date, Location: Sunday, November 10 - Kia Center, Orlando, FL
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Magic Injury Report
Washington Wizards
SF Kyle Kuzma (QUESTIONABLE - groin)
SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - thumb)
Orlando Magic
PF Paolo Banchero (OUT - oblique)
C Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - foot)
Wizards vs. Magic Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyshawn George
- C Alex Sarr
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- SF Tristan da Silva
- PF Franz Wagner
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
