Three Overreactions from Wizards' Preseason Games
The NBA season is almost back, which means another season of trying to obtain the first-overall pick for the Washington Wizards. They failed in this mission last season, but still got a fantastic player at sixth overall in Tre Johnson out of Texas. This season, though Will Dawkins can make no wrong decision as long as the team has a top three pick in the 2026 draft. The three best prospects right now are AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer. All three would be perfect additions to this rebuilding squad.
Still, the preseason was surprisingly hopeful. Second-year players Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George performed very well, Will Riley looks like someone who could become a regular in the rotation, and the role players seem to be valuable pieces for the future bench unit. Here are three overreactions to preseason play by the Wizards.
Kyshawn George is Winning Most Improved Player
Let's start with something a little light and more feasible. Kyshawn George took an insane leap from year one to year two. During the preseason, he was arguably the best player for this team, and if not the best than definitely second-best right behind Sarr.
George averaged 14 points on 45 percent shooting from the field, five rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game in three preseason outings. Something to note is that George started every game in preseason due to the absence of Bilal Coulibaly. It is a very short sample size, but pair that with his AmeriCup play, George can easily win Most Improved Player this season. The only way he can do this, though, is to start every game he plays.
Bub Carrington Needs to be Traded or Moved to the Bench
As previously mentioned, the 2026 draft includes Peterson, who is ranked as the best guard in his draft class. Bub Carrington could very well be the Wizards' point guard of the future, but he could also easily be traded or moved to the bench for Peterson. During the preseason, Carrington struggled often in multiple categories. His time was cut short due to a knee injury during the final preseason game. Still, his prior two games did not inspire confidence.
He struggled to shoot, was turnover prone, and at points a liability on defense. Maybe he can take a more minor role and move to a backup point guard role. The team could then start rookie Tre Johnson in his place, as Johnson needs to start. Still, with the chance of drafting Peterson, benching or trading Carrington is a possibility.
The Wizards can make the Play-In
You are probaly saying right now, "there is no way this person said the Washington Wizards can make the Play-In!" Well, I did just say that, and hear me out. This team has surprisingly good depth and a decent starting five they can put on the court. CJ McCollum looks great, Khris Middleton is doing Middleton things, and Alex Sarr has really improved his shot selection. Not to mention guys like Cam Whitmore and Marvin Bagley have been playing great coming off the pine.
The East is already riddled with injuries, and injuries are bound to happen over the course of an 82-game season. The best way to compare this team is they have a chance to do something similar to the 2022-23 Oklahoma City Thunder. That team was given no chance to make the Play-In, but did, and upset New Orleans in the first matchup! I do not believe Washington should try to make the Play-In, as the New York Knicks have their pick top-eight protected. However, if two or three teams suffer injuries throughout the season, the Wizards can sneak in as the 10th seed.
