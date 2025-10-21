Three Wizards Most Likely to be Traded This Season
As the 2025 NBA season gets set to begin, the Washington Wizards find themselves in a familiar position where they will be rebuilding and redefining their direction. With a roster that mixes veteran experience and young potential, the front office faces a lot of difficult decisions about how to maximize long-term value. They will have to decide if they are complacent competing for the playoffs now with a first-round exit or shooting for the stars, where they can reach heights of success every team imagines during the off-season.
With that said, three players, including CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, and Corey Kispert, stand out as prime trade candidates for different reasons, all tied to where the franchise is headed and what it needs most right now.
CJ McCollum: A Star in Search of Contention
CJ McCollum remains one of the league’s most reliable scoring guards, continuing to play at an impressively high level. His offensive creativity, leadership, and professionalism make him a valuable presence in any locker room. However, his skill set is better suited for a team pushing for a championship, not one still in the early stages of a rebuild. For Washington, holding onto McCollum may not make strategic sense as his peak years are now, and trading him to a contender could net valuable young players or draft assets. For McCollum, such a move would give him another chance to chase the championship ring that he desperately wants.
Khris Middleton: A Veteran with Limited Time Left
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Khris Middleton represents a veteran nearing the twilight of his career. While still capable of contributing as a secondary playmaker and shot-maker, injuries and age have taken their toll. The Wizards are unlikely to rely on him for as much as his body allows, so both sides understand that his best role may lie elsewhere. A veteran team hoping to make a deep playoff run could view Middleton as the missing piece or even added depth, which can be a prominent factor for a team with championship experience. For Washington, moving him could open minutes for younger wings while bringing in future assets.
Corey Kispert: A Player in Need of Opportunity
Corey Kispert has proven to be a capable shooter and solid rotational player, but the Wizards’ crowded depth chart limits his playing time. With other young prospects needing development, Kispert may have already reached his ceiling in Washington. Trading him could help the Wizards address immediate roster needs or acquire additional draft capital, both of which are both essential for a rebuilding team.
In the end, trading McCollum, Middleton, and Kispert would align with the Wizards’ long-term strategy of building for the future while allowing veterans to compete elsewhere. It’s a good approach that benefits both the franchise and the players involved.
