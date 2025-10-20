Predicting Wizards' Final 2025 Rotation
With the Washington Wizards making cuts and finalizing their roster, many fans are left wondering what the rotation will look like in the 2025-26 season. Like every year, there will be midseason cuts, trades, acquisitions etc. that will alter the outlook of the rotation. Head coach Brian Keefe gave fans a glimpse of what the rotation will look like in preseason, but with some Wizards getting cut, and other returning from injury, there are questions over who will play what role.
Obviously injuries will alter the look of the roster throughout the duration of the year, but for this testament we will predict how minutes will be distributed across the 18-man roster, without injury involvement.
Starting Five
The Wizards have some moving pieces, but a couple players stand out as locks in the first five. CJ McCollum has looked like the team's best player and scorer, making him a sure-fire start at a guard spot. On a similar notion, Alex Starr has solidified himself as the team's best big-man, along with him providing the highest upside.
Coach Keefe can get creative with how he handles the other three starting spots. A few months ago, it was fair to say with certainty that Bilal Coulibaly would be firmly holding down a starter spot. However, Coulibaly has been riddled with injuries recently and in that time frame, Keyshawn George has emerged as a young star. Khris Middleton adds even more competition for the starting spot, reflected by him starting in every game he's played in a Wizard uniform.
A guy who does seem to be a lock in the starting lineup is second year guard Bub Carrington. Carrington stamped himself in the top of the rotation last season and since then he has only improved as a player. However, recent injury troubles and roster acquisitions have added some uncertainty to Carringtons' role with the team. With that said, its safe to say that he will be starting a fair amount of games.
Second Unit
As previously mentioned, one of Carrington, Geroge, Middleton or Coulibaly will likely be coming off of the bench and leading the second unit. But beyond the swing starters, the Wizards actually have a fair amount up depth — specifically on the wing. Tre Johnson and Cam Whitmore are far too talented to be kept off the court —making them locks in the second unit. Marvin Bagley III solidified himself as the backup big-man, reflected by his stellar preseason play. The rest of the unit is where things begin to get shaky.
Justin Champagnie and Corey Kispert are very similar players in the sense that bulk of their value lies within their shooting ability. Both men are well deserving of playing time, but their lack of positional versatility lowers their value. On a different notion, Will Riley and AJ Johnson are two young, versatile players who are looking to make an impact this season. More than likely, Riley will be spending the majority of his first season with the Capital City Go-Go, but Johnson will likely compete for minutes.
Back five
An odd mix of players rounds out the Wizards rotations. Obviously these guys will be given a plethora of chances throughout the year to prove that they deserve rotational minutes, but for now, they have yet to prove themselves.
The Wizards spent their three two-way contracts on Tristan Vukcevic, Sharife Cooper and Jamir Watkins. Vukcevic will be someone that earns playing time throughout the year, as he is the team's third option at big-man. Watkins and Cooper are less likely to see the floor throughout the year because of the Wizards depth at their positions. However, both men could very easily prove themselves and carve out some minutes.
Anthony Gill and Malaki Branham are the odd-ones-out of this rotation. Both guys aren't good enough to stamp themselves into the rotation. What makes these two particularly odd is their lack of value off the court. Other players around the league that are in a similar boat at these two, either provide veteran presence or are young investments. Yes, Branham is on the younger side, but he has yet to show many positive signs. Gill may add some value as a familiar face in the locker room, but isn't someone that can provide many valuable minutes.
The Wizards rotation will go through an immense amount of change over the course of the year. In other words; take everything said here with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, coach Keefe and the rest of the Wizards coaching staff are the only ones who truly know the direction this team is heading and how they will handle the rotation. These predictions were just a fun peak into what the Wizards 2025-26 season could look like.
