Wizards Predicted to Join Miserable Company
The Washington Wizards actually do have a win under their belt in the early stages of the 2024-25 NBA season, but that doesn't mean they are going to be any good.
As a matter of fact, the Wizards are widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the league.
But Bleacher Report's Dan Favale is taking it a step further than that. He thinks Washington will join the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats when it comes to complete inepitude, predicting that the Wizards will finish last in the NBA in both points scored and allowed per possession.
"The Wizards entered Tuesday's games 29th in offense and 30th in defense," Favale wrote. "We should have the most faith in the latter continuing to prop up rock-bottom returns. Even if teams stop shooting a kabillion percent from deep, they will continue to convert a kajillion percent of their looks at the rim."
The 2011-12 Bobcats are considered by some to be the worst team in NBA history, so to even be mentioned in the same breath as that squad is certainly not flattering.
However, Washington is clearly in rebuilding mode, and it may end up trading multiple veterans between now and the February trade deadline.
If players like Kyle Kuzma, Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas ultimately get moved, the Wizards will almost certainly crater even further, which may actually not be the worst thing in the world for a team that needs a high draft pick.
Washington is building upon a young core that includes Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Corey Kispert, Kyshawn George and Saadiq Bell, the latter of whom is recovering from a torn ACL.
It's not exactly a finished product, but the Wizards at least have some sort of direction moving forward.
