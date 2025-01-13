Inside The Wizards

Wizards Can End Long Skid vs. Wolves

The Washington Wizards are hoping to snap a long losing streak against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jan 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards can snap a six-game losing streak tonight when they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they also have an opportunity to do something they haven't done in nearly two years.

The last time the Wizards won a game on the second night of a back-to-back came on Feb. 14, 2023 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Since then, they have gone 0-23 over the course of three separate seasons when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

"It was a tie game in the final minute in Philadelphia on Wednesday, with the Wizards (who lost at home the night before) having erased a 15-point, fourth-quarter deficit. But they missed on two chances to take the lead and lost by six. That was their 23rd straight loss in the second games of back-to-backs, a streak that goes back to February of 2023. They’ve allowed 122 points per 100 possessions in their five games without rest this season, with the two of the five opponents having top-10 offenses and two of the five having bottom-10 offenses," NBA.com's John Schuhmann writes.

"The Wizards’ will try again to end that no-rest losing streak when they host the Wolves (with a rest disadvantage) on Monday. They’ll have another back to back when they begin their longest road trip of the season (six games over 10 days) in San Francisco over the weekend."

The Wizards are hoping to get the monkey off of their back, and in order to do that, they have to get back to the basics and fundamentals of simply executing their game plan properly. If they can do that, they will have a shot to upset the Timberwolves tonight.

Tipoff between the Wolves and Wizards is set for 7 p.m. ET.

