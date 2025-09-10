Wizards Will Regret Not Drafting Derik Queen
In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards opted to select Tre Johnson from the Texas Longhorns. There is no question why they did so, since many view him as a dynamic scoring guard who is considered one of the best offensive talents in the draft. On the surface, the decision aligns with the 'best player available' philosophy. However, when evaluating the team’s current roster and weaknesses, it’s fair to question whether passing on Maryland big man Deriq Queen was a mistake that could haunt the franchise in the years to come.
The Wizards’ most glaring issue in recent seasons has been their inability to rebound the basketball. Despite selecting Alex Sarr in the 2024 Draft, Washington continued to struggle on the glass throughout his rookie campaign. Sarr, while gifted defensively and mobile for his size, lacks the physicality and strength to consistently dominate the boards. He has such a thin-framed body that being seven feet tall still didn’t help him in that instance. By passing on Queen, who is a proven, physical, and highly skilled low-post presence, the Wizards ignored a chance to address their most pressing need.
Queen not only would have provided immediate help on the boards, but he also brings a toughness and interior scoring presence that the Wizards sorely lack. His game would have complemented Sarr’s perimeter-oriented skill set, giving Washington a much more balanced frontcourt. Additionally, Queen has a pre-existing relationship with Wizards guard Bub Carrington, which could have helped jumpstart chemistry within the locker room. This crucial factor often gets overlooked in team building.
In contrast, Johnson enters a backcourt already full of shot creators and volume scorers. Carrington, CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert and even AJ Johnson are expected to get heavy minutes this season. While Tre Johnson will still be a productive addition, adding another high-usage guard creates redundancy rather than balance. While Tre Johnson’s talent is undeniable, the Wizards may have prioritized individual upside over team cohesion and structural needs. Only time will tell if the front office made the right call. Still, as it stands, Washington’s decision to pass on Deriq Queen in favor of yet another scorer raises valid concerns about the franchise’s direction and long-term roster construction. It also makes you wonder if the Wizards will make yet another trade to balance things out in Washington.
