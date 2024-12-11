Wizards Could Take Rutgers Star in Draft
The Washington Wizards have their eyes on the prize when it comes to Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, but there are other prospects that the team should look at with the top of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Among the top prospects the Wizards could take is Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, who could challenge Flagg to become the No. 1 overall pick.
"At this stage of the season, Harper has the most legitimate case to challenge Flagg atop draft boards, profiling as the type of shot-creation player that lottery teams prioritize in the draft," ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo writes. "Harper has earned plaudits from scouts for his aggressive scoring mindset and competitiveness to get into the paint whenever he wants at the college level and finish there at a strong rate. He is viewed as more NBA-ready than Ace Bailey, his star teammate, because of his level of polish and consistency."
While there is a lot to like about Harper's game, there are some flaws that come into play that could make the Wizards hesitant to take a player like him.
"Teams still have questions about what caliber of shooter Harper is (81% from the foul line, but just 31% from 3,as well as how much of his tough finishing diet will translate against bigger, faster and smarter competition. They also want to see him get teammates involved more frequently, as a player who is going to have the ball in his hand a lot," Woo writes.
While there is a mixed bag of tricks with Harper, his upside could make him the best player on the Wizards for the long haul. It would likely put into question where Jordan Poole and Bub Carrington fit, but Harper's ceiling exceeds both of them, and the Wizards would prioritize him as the team's cornerstone moving forward.
