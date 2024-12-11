Wizards Have Suitors for Kyle Kuzma Trade
The Washington Wizards are expected to be a busy team ahead of this year's trade deadline as one of the league's biggest sellers.
ESPN insider Shams Charania is reporting that Kyle Kuzma is expected to be among the players dealt elsewhere.
"Several contending teams are expected to pursue Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, sources said. Kuzma, a proven NBA champion on the 2020 Lakers, is in the second season of a four-year, $100 million deal. The 6-9, versatile player has averaged 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds this season," Charania writes.
Kuzma, 29, was seen as a trade target a year ago when the Wizards were one of the worst teams in the league, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he finds himself in rumors once again.
The Wizards opted to keep Kuzma last year, but after adding three rookies in Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington, there are people who need touches more than him. Add in the fact that Bilal Coulibaly is also looking to grow as a playmaker and there is a need for the Wizards to move on from Kuzma.
There are benefits to keep Kuzma as he is one of the top scorers on the team, but the value in what the Wizards may be able to get in a return package may be worth more than what the veteran provides.
There should be several teams interested in a player like Kuzma, one with championship experience that can either start or come off the bench. Teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers could benefit from adding a player like Kuzma, and they have the draft capital that is needed to acquire him in a trade.
The Wizards are back in action on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
