How Wizards Have Helped Jordan Poole Have His Best Season
Individual success sometimes tends to be overlooked when a team doesn't have much team success. The Washington Wizards have the worst record in the entire NBA today. They are hoping it will pay off in the long run as the 2025 NBA Draft is quickly approaching. However, one player from the Wizards is playing at an all-time high.
Jordan Poole has been phenomal all season despite the struggles of the Washington Wizards. With that being the case, we can't blame the way the season has gone on Jordan Poole. Poole wants to win as he has won on the biggest stage in this league already. However, Jordan Poole appears to understand the big picture and he deserves credit for that as well.
While in Golden State, Jordan Poole had success and won on the biggest stage of the NBA Finals. It is safe to say Poole is experiencing a bit of humble beginnings all over again. Jordan Poole has evolved as a player overall. He went from being simply a shooter to being a dynamic offensive player.
Jordan Poole has shown he can do it all offensively for the Wizards. He is able to shoot the lights out of the gym on any given night. He has a good ability to attack the basket as well. He is efficient at finishing at the rim and at the free-throw line. Additionally, he knows how to run the show and facilitate the offense as well.
The Wizards have done a great job helping him to become a dynamic offensive player by trusting him. There are always growing pains in the NBA. However, the Wizards allowed him to work through his struggles and that has given him the confidence to succeed.
They also have built the team to fit his needs. Having Bilal Coulibaly and even Kyshawn George defensively has helped Poole on the defensive end. The development of Alex Sarr has been a huge factor as well. Alex Sarr is a force both offensively and defensively. The pick-and-roll game has worked for the Wizards.
The pick-and-roll game isn't the only reason Poole is able to facilitate the offense so well. The Wizards have a lot of youth and athleticism on their team. They are able to run their full-court fastbreak offense which has helped as well. Head Coach Brian Keefe deserves a lot of credit! The Wizards have been playing free, together, and efficiently all season and that has helped Jordan Poole become the player he is today.
